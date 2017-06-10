John S. McCain departs Changi Naval Base

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



CHANGI, Singapore (NNS) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) is towed out to sea from Changi Naval Base, Oct. 06, to meet heavy lift transport MV Treasure. Treasure will transport McCain to Fleet Activities Yokosuka where she will undergo inspections that will inform further decisions about schedule, location and repair options.