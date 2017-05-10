(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Las Vegas Shooting Interview- Chaplain Dwayne Jones

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Stephanie Gelardo, Airman 1st Class Julian Kemper and William Lewis

    99th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Interview with Nellis Air Force Base Chaplain, Lt Col Dwayne Jones, on his role in helping the victims, families, and first responders process the aftermath of the mass shooting in Las Vegas Nevada on October 1st, 2017

    Date Taken: 10.05.2017
    Date Posted: 10.05.2017 21:42
    Length: 00:07:05
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US 
