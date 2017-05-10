Las Vegas Shooting Interview- Chaplain Dwayne Jones

Interview with Nellis Air Force Base Chaplain, Lt Col Dwayne Jones, on his role in helping the victims, families, and first responders process the aftermath of the mass shooting in Las Vegas Nevada on October 1st, 2017
