    Not One Drop

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.05.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Bernadette Wildes 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force talk about the dangers of drunk driving. NCOs remind their peers of the importance of “Not One Drop If You’re Driving.”
    Marines featured:
    Sgt. Evan Williams, supply administrative specialist, MTACS – 18, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing
    Cpl. Jordan White, water supply technician, 3rd Medical Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group
    Sgt. Michael Guetti, corrections specialist, Marine Corps Base
    Cpl. Wesley Lamb, administrative specialist, Headquarters and Service Company, III MEF Information Group
    Sgt. Kelly Juarez, comptroller, Headquarters Battalion, 3rd Marine Division
    HM2 Michael Bick, hospital corpsman, 3rd Medical Battalion
    (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Bernadette Wildes)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2017
    Date Posted: 10.05.2017 23:21
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 556337
    VIRIN: 171005-M-GT736-001
    Filename: DOD_104931326
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: BIRMINGHAM, AL, US
    Hometown: HOUSTON, TX, US
    Hometown: KENNESAW, GA, US
    Hometown: POWNAL, VT, US
    Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Not One Drop, by LCpl Bernadette Wildes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    NCO
    III Marine Expeditionary Force
    Pacific
    PSA
    U.S. Marines
    Drinking and Driving
    III MEF
    Not One Drop

