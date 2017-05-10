Anthony M. Kurta, performing the duties of the undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness, hosts the 37th Annual Disability Awards Ceremony at the Pentagon, Oct. 5, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2017 21:01
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|556332
|Filename:
|DOD_104931321
|Length:
|01:20:40
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 37th DoD Disability Award ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT