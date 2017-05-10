Service members and their families have a new getaway on Guam. Tech. Sergeant Bryan Magee is on island with the report...
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2017 20:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|556329
|VIRIN:
|171005-F-DJ966-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104931318
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USO Andersen Grand Opening, by TSgt Bryan Magee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT