(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Guajataca Dam recovery mission B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ISABELA, PUERTO RICO

    10.05.2017

    Video by Sgt. Alon Humphrey 

    24th Press Camp Headquarters

    Navy MH53’s places barriers down to strengthen the broken dam, Oct. 5, 2017, at Guajataca Dam, Isabela Puerto Rico. The Department of Defense understands how important it is to have the right capabilities at the right place at the right time to support the needs of our citizens.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2017
    Date Posted: 10.05.2017 20:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 556323
    VIRIN: 171005-A-YG558-891
    Filename: DOD_104931285
    Length: 00:04:06
    Location: ISABELA, PR 
    Web Views: 21
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guajataca Dam recovery mission B-Roll, by SGT Alon Humphrey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Dam
    military
    Hurricane Maria
    VIPR
    Federal support to Puerto Rico
    Guajataca

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT