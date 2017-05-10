U.S Army Soldiers from the 3-142 Assault Helicopter Battalion bring food and water to local Puerto Ricans, Oct. 5th, 2017, San Juan, Puerto Rico. The Federal Emergency Management Agency and its federal partners continue 24-hour operations to conduct life-saving rescue and medical missions.(US Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Franklin Harris)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2017 19:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|556321
|VIRIN:
|171005-F-FF859-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_104931142
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|PUERTO RICO, US
This work, Hurricane Maria, by A1C Franklin Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
