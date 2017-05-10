(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Hurricane Maria

    PUERTO RICO, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Franklin Harris 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron

    U.S Army Soldiers from the 3-142 Assault Helicopter Battalion bring food and water to local Puerto Ricans, Oct. 5th, 2017, San Juan, Puerto Rico. The Federal Emergency Management Agency and its federal partners continue 24-hour operations to conduct life-saving rescue and medical missions.(US Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Franklin Harris)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2017
    Date Posted: 10.05.2017 19:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 556321
    VIRIN: 171005-F-FF859-5001
    Filename: DOD_104931142
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: PUERTO RICO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Maria, by A1C Franklin Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Water
    Food
    Black Hawk
    Maria
    1CTCS
    ComCam
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    3-142 AHB
    Recovery Efforts
    Hurricane Maria
    VIPR
    Virgin Islands Puerto Rico
    3-142 Assault Helicopter Battalion

