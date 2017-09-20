(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    909th Pilots Take Off to Refuel B-1 B-Roll

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.20.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Thomas Barley 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    909th Pilots take off to refuel B-1

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2017
    Date Posted: 10.05.2017 19:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 556319
    VIRIN: 200917-F-WE042-0050
    Filename: DOD_104931095
    Length: 00:05:04
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 9
    High-Res. Downloads: 9
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 909th Pilots Take Off to Refuel B-1 B-Roll, by A1C Thomas Barley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    bomber

