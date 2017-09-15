(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    One Hundred Years of Ripper

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2017

    Video by Cpl. Joshua Chacon 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    U.S Marines and Veterans of the 7th Marines celebrate their 100th Anniversary of Ripper at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., Sept. 15th, 2017. The 7th Marine Regiment celebrated its 100th anniversary with a rededication of regimental battle colors and a parade of troops. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Joshua Elijah Chacon)

    7th Marines
    100th Anniversary
    Twentyninepalms

