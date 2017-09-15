U.S Marines and Veterans of the 7th Marines celebrate their 100th Anniversary of Ripper at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., Sept. 15th, 2017. The 7th Marine Regiment celebrated its 100th anniversary with a rededication of regimental battle colors and a parade of troops. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Joshua Elijah Chacon)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2017 18:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|556316
|VIRIN:
|170915-M-FW066-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104931071
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, One Hundred Years of Ripper, by Cpl Joshua Chacon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT