One Hundred Years of Ripper

U.S Marines and Veterans of the 7th Marines celebrate their 100th Anniversary of Ripper at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., Sept. 15th, 2017. The 7th Marine Regiment celebrated its 100th anniversary with a rededication of regimental battle colors and a parade of troops. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Joshua Elijah Chacon)