video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/556311" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard participate in the graveside service of U.S. Navy Electronics Technician 1st Class Kevin Sayer Bushnell in Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Oct. 5, 2017. Bushnell perished when a collision occurred between the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer John S. McCain and the Liberia-Flagged merchant vessel Alnic MC, east of the Straits of Malacca and Singapore, Aug. 21, 2017. All sailors were recovered after the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps divers searched the surrounding waters for 3 days. Bushnell and the other 10 sailors were posthumously advanced by the U.S. Navy. www.arlingtoncemetery.com