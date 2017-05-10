The U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard participate in the graveside service of U.S. Navy Electronics Technician 1st Class Kevin Sayer Bushnell in Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Oct. 5, 2017. Bushnell perished when a collision occurred between the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer John S. McCain and the Liberia-Flagged merchant vessel Alnic MC, east of the Straits of Malacca and Singapore, Aug. 21, 2017. All sailors were recovered after the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps divers searched the surrounding waters for 3 days. Bushnell and the other 10 sailors were posthumously advanced by the U.S. Navy. www.arlingtoncemetery.com
