    Arlington National Cemetery

    ARLINGTON, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2017

    Video by Les Owen 

    Arlington National Cemetery

    The U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard participate in the graveside service of U.S. Navy Electronics Technician 1st Class Kevin Sayer Bushnell in Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Oct. 5, 2017. Bushnell perished when a collision occurred between the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer John S. McCain and the Liberia-Flagged merchant vessel Alnic MC, east of the Straits of Malacca and Singapore, Aug. 21, 2017. All sailors were recovered after the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps divers searched the surrounding waters for 3 days. Bushnell and the other 10 sailors were posthumously advanced by the U.S. Navy. www.arlingtoncemetery.com

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arlington National Cemetery, by Les Owen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

