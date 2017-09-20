B-Roll 44th AMU Loads Live Ammo to F-15s
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2017 19:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|556307
|VIRIN:
|200917-F-WE042-049
|Filename:
|DOD_104930966
|Length:
|00:03:39
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|10
|High-Res. Downloads:
|10
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 44th AMU Loads Live Ammo to F-15s, by A1C Thomas Barley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT