(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sacred Cave Oragami Crane Donation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.06.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Thomas Barley 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Air Force spouse Heather Yeatman recently presented 16,000 hand-folded origami cranes, which signify peace, to officials at an Okinawa cave.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2017
    Date Posted: 10.05.2017 19:00
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 556302
    VIRIN: 051017-F-WE042-055
    Filename: DOD_104930895
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sacred Cave Oragami Crane Donation, by A1C Thomas Barley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    community

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT