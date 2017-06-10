Air Force spouse Heather Yeatman recently presented 16,000 hand-folded origami cranes, which signify peace, to officials at an Okinawa cave.
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2017 19:00
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|556302
|VIRIN:
|051017-F-WE042-055
|Filename:
|DOD_104930895
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sacred Cave Oragami Crane Donation, by A1C Thomas Barley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
