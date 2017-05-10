Maj. Gen. Steven Cray, the adjutant general of the Vermont National Guard visits Henry E. Rohlsen International Airport on the island of St. Croix, Virgin Islands to meet a medical team from the Vermont National Guard who provided aid in both Hurricane Irma and Maria relief efforts.
The team responded to a request for medical personnel from the Virgin Islands Territory Emergency Management Agency. The team includes military nurses, physician assistants, medical administration, combat medics and a doctor.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2017 17:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|556298
|VIRIN:
|171005-F-PL327-982
|Filename:
|DOD_104930849
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|FREDERIKSTED, VI
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Adjutant general of the Vermont National Guard visits Soldiers in Virgin Islands, by TSgt Arthur Mondale Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT