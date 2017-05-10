(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Adjutant general of the Vermont National Guard visits Soldiers in Virgin Islands

    FREDERIKSTED, VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    10.05.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Arthur Mondale Wright 

    113th Wing, Public Affairs, District of Columbia Air National Guard

    Maj. Gen. Steven Cray, the adjutant general of the Vermont National Guard visits Henry E. Rohlsen International Airport on the island of St. Croix, Virgin Islands to meet a medical team from the Vermont National Guard who provided aid in both Hurricane Irma and Maria relief efforts.

    The team responded to a request for medical personnel from the Virgin Islands Territory Emergency Management Agency. The team includes military nurses, physician assistants, medical administration, combat medics and a doctor.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2017
    Date Posted: 10.05.2017 17:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 556298
    VIRIN: 171005-F-PL327-982
    Filename: DOD_104930849
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: FREDERIKSTED, VI 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Adjutant general of the Vermont National Guard visits Soldiers in Virgin Islands, by TSgt Arthur Mondale Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

