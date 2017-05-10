Adjutant general of the Vermont National Guard visits Soldiers in Virgin Islands

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj. Gen. Steven Cray, the adjutant general of the Vermont National Guard visits Henry E. Rohlsen International Airport on the island of St. Croix, Virgin Islands to meet a medical team from the Vermont National Guard who provided aid in both Hurricane Irma and Maria relief efforts.



The team responded to a request for medical personnel from the Virgin Islands Territory Emergency Management Agency. The team includes military nurses, physician assistants, medical administration, combat medics and a doctor.