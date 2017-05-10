Military Police Officers from the 335th Signal Command recently traveled to Phoenix, AZ. where they attended the annual National Tactical Officer's Association, Crisis Negotiations and Tactical Operations Training. The training is a mission essential training requirement as part of the United States Army Reserve Command, Stand Alone Arming Facility Plan, Emergency Action Plan and for the Provost Marshal's Office to maintain section certifications of Active Shooter Instructor and Crisis Negotiations. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Master Sgt. Anthony Florence) #NTOA, #PMO, #Crisisnegotiation, #MP, #militarypolice#Provostmarshal, #335thsignalcommand
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2017 17:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|556297
|VIRIN:
|171005-A-BY613-573
|Filename:
|DOD_104930797
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Provost Marshal Annual Certification Requirement via the National Tactical Officers Association, by MSG Anthony Florence, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT