    Provost Marshal Annual Certification Requirement via the National Tactical Officers Association

    GA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2017

    Video by Master Sgt. Anthony Florence 

    335th Signal Command (Theater)

    Military Police Officers from the 335th Signal Command recently traveled to Phoenix, AZ. where they attended the annual National Tactical Officer's Association, Crisis Negotiations and Tactical Operations Training. The training is a mission essential training requirement as part of the United States Army Reserve Command, Stand Alone Arming Facility Plan, Emergency Action Plan and for the Provost Marshal's Office to maintain section certifications of Active Shooter Instructor and Crisis Negotiations. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Master Sgt. Anthony Florence) #NTOA, #PMO, #Crisisnegotiation, #MP, #militarypolice#Provostmarshal, #335thsignalcommand

