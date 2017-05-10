Provost Marshal Annual Certification Requirement via the National Tactical Officers Association

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Military Police Officers from the 335th Signal Command recently traveled to Phoenix, AZ. where they attended the annual National Tactical Officer's Association, Crisis Negotiations and Tactical Operations Training. The training is a mission essential training requirement as part of the United States Army Reserve Command, Stand Alone Arming Facility Plan, Emergency Action Plan and for the Provost Marshal's Office to maintain section certifications of Active Shooter Instructor and Crisis Negotiations. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Master Sgt. Anthony Florence) #NTOA, #PMO, #Crisisnegotiation, #MP, #militarypolice#Provostmarshal, #335thsignalcommand