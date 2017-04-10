184th ESC Assists FEMA – USVI Relief (package)

Soldiers of the 184th Sustainment Command, Mississippi Army National Guard, are assisting the Federal Emergency Management Agency with supply transportation operations, October 4, 2017, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. The 184th ESC is assigned to Task Force Crazy Train (TFCT), the Mississippi Army National Guard response to Hurricanes Irma and Maria.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2017 18:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|556294
|VIRIN:
|171004-A-IX958-105
|Filename:
|DOD_104930776
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|ST. THOMAS, VI
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
