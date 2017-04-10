(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    184th ESC Assists FEMA – USVI Relief (B-Roll)

    ST. THOMAS, VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    10.04.2017

    Video by Spc. Jovi Prevot 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers of the 184th Sustainment Command, Mississippi Army National Guard, are assisting the Federal Emergency Management Agency with supply transportation operations, October 4, 2017, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. The 184th ESC is assigned to Task Force Crazy Train (TFCT), the Mississippi Army National Guard response to Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

    Date Taken: 10.04.2017
    Date Posted: 10.05.2017 18:33
    TAGS

    Virgin Islands
    National Guard
    Mississippi Army National Guard
    Humanitarian Service
    Hurricane Irma
    Hurricane Maria
    VIPR
    Operation Island Restore
    Task Force Crazy Train
    289th Support Battalion
    Defense Support of Civil Authorities Air National Guard
    USVI-Relief

