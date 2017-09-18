Stringer of shots collected while at MK Air Base Romania,
September 18, 2017. Shots consist of life around the base while not training, and timelapse sequences of the area. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Angelica Vasquez/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2017 17:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|556268
|VIRIN:
|170918-A-EZ688-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104930630
|Length:
|00:03:24
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MK Air Base Romania B-Roll, by Tyler Prince and SPC Angel Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT