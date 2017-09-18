(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MK Air Base Romania B-Roll

    UNITED STATES

    09.18.2017

    Video by Tyler Prince and Spc. Angel Vasquez

    Defense Media Activity - Army

    Stringer of shots collected while at MK Air Base Romania,
    September 18, 2017. Shots consist of life around the base while not training, and timelapse sequences of the area. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Angelica Vasquez/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2017
    Date Posted: 10.05.2017 17:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 556268
    VIRIN: 170918-A-EZ688-001
    Filename: DOD_104930630
    Length: 00:03:24
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MK Air Base Romania B-Roll, by Tyler Prince and SPC Angel Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Romania
    Air Base
    MK
    MK Air Base Romania

