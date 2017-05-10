(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USCENTCOM (CCJ4) operational energy (OE)

    UNITED STATES

    10.05.2017

    Video by Thomas Gagnier 

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs

    Major General Edward Dorman, director for logistics, U.S. Central Command, discusses operational energy efficiencies that are currently being used to reduce logistics tails, and make forward operating bases across the USCENTCOM area of responsibility more energy self-reliant.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2017
    Date Posted: 10.05.2017 16:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 556265
    VIRIN: 171005-D-VG904-001
    Filename: DOD_104930585
    Length: 00:03:48
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCENTCOM (CCJ4) operational energy (OE), by Thomas Gagnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Central Command
    Logistics

