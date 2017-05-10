(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Hiring our Heroes

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Albert Carls 

    Marine Corps Installations East Combat Camera (MCB CAMP LEJEUNE & MCAS NEW RIVER)

    Camp Lejeune's three day hiring event wrapped up at Marston Pavilion today with one on one interviews with potential employers. Over the three day period, transitioning service members and spouses attended panel discussions and career briefs to learn how to successfully navigate their way in the civilian job market. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nikki Morales, graphics edited by Staff Sgt. Albert J. Carls, MCIEAST COMMSTRAT/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hiring our Heroes, by SSgt Albert Carls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    MCCS
    MCIEAST
    Camp Lejeune
    N.C.
    Hiring our Heroes
    COMMSTRAT
    Transitioning Marines

