Hiring our Heroes

Camp Lejeune's three day hiring event wrapped up at Marston Pavilion today with one on one interviews with potential employers. Over the three day period, transitioning service members and spouses attended panel discussions and career briefs to learn how to successfully navigate their way in the civilian job market. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nikki Morales, graphics edited by Staff Sgt. Albert J. Carls, MCIEAST COMMSTRAT/Released)