    MWSS-272 Supports Relief Efforts in Puerto Rico

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Luisa Torres 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Combat Camera

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 272 load a KC-130J Super Hercules on Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., Oct. 4, 2017. MWSS-272 will be supporting Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 264 during the humanitarian relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2017
    Date Posted: 10.05.2017 15:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 556234
    VIRIN: 171004-M-FY803-0003
    Filename: DOD_104930254
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWSS-272 Supports Relief Efforts in Puerto Rico, by LCpl Luisa Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico
    MWSS-272
    VMM-264
    Humanitatian relief

