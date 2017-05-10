USNS Comfort Sailors conduct medical evacuation with the Sea Nights

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (Oct. 4, 2017) Sailors aboard the Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) conduct a medical evacuation with the Sea Knights of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22 in San Juan, Puerto Rico Oct. 4,2017. The Department of Defense is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the lead federal agency, in helping those affected by Hurricane Maria to minimize suffering and is one component of the overall whole-of-government response effort. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ernest R. Scott/Released) 171004-N-ZN152-0098
