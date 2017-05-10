(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USNS Comfort Sailors conduct medical evacuation with the Sea Nights

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

    10.05.2017

    SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (Oct. 4, 2017) Sailors aboard the Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) conduct a medical evacuation with the Sea Knights of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22 in San Juan, Puerto Rico Oct. 4,2017. The Department of Defense is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the lead federal agency, in helping those affected by Hurricane Maria to minimize suffering and is one component of the overall whole-of-government response effort. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ernest R. Scott/Released) 171004-N-ZN152-0098

    Date Taken: 10.05.2017
    Date Posted: 10.05.2017 14:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 556228
    VIRIN: 171004-N-ZN152-0098
    Filename: DOD_104930209
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: SAN JUAN, PR 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    TAGS

    FEMA
    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22
    Hurricane Maria
    USNS Comfort (T

