Director of the Army National Guard Lt Gen Kadavy's visit to Puerto Rico and a trip to the municipality of Naranjito to see the damage caused by Hurricane Maria.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2017 14:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|556216
|VIRIN:
|171004-A-MM593-235
|Filename:
|DOD_104929846
|Length:
|00:03:55
|Location:
|NARANJITO, PR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, DARNG Lt. Gen. Kadavy's Visit to Puerto Rico, B-Roll, by SGT Eliezer Melendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT