    DARNG Lt. Gen. Kadavy's Visit to Puerto Rico, B-Roll

    NARANJITO, PUERTO RICO

    10.04.2017

    Video by Sgt. Eliezer Melendez 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Director of the Army National Guard Lt Gen Kadavy's visit to Puerto Rico and a trip to the municipality of Naranjito to see the damage caused by Hurricane Maria.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2017
    Date Posted: 10.05.2017 14:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 556216
    VIRIN: 171004-A-MM593-235
    Filename: DOD_104929846
    Length: 00:03:55
    Location: NARANJITO, PR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DARNG Lt. Gen. Kadavy's Visit to Puerto Rico, B-Roll, by SGT Eliezer Melendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico
    NGB
    Director of the Army National Guard
    Visit
    Naranjito
    Hurricane Maria
    VIPR
    Lt Gen Timothy J. Kadavy
    Adjutant General Isabelo Rivera

