Arkansas Air National Guard Members provide meals to Relief Workers in Virgin Islands

10 Arkansas Air National Guard members from the 188th and 189th Support Services are deploying along with a Disaster Relief Mobile Kitchen Trailer (DRMKT) in support of hurricane relief efforts at St. Croix, Virgin Islands. The mobile kitchen is a state of the art food preparation system designed specifically to provide food to first responders in disaster relief. The members will prepare Unit Grade Rations (UGR) with up to 1,100 meals served in 90 minutes to relief workers. The 188th’s MKRT is one of 18 in the Air National Guard inventory, and was last utilized in 2016 during the Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) in West Memphis, Arkansas, preparing 9,000 meals for over 6,000 patients and 400 military personnel. Master Sergeant Brian Mays explains how the DRMKT will be utilized.
09.29.2017
10.05.2017
FORT SMITH, AR, US
