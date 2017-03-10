Communities throughout Puerto Rico are beginning to see signs of recovery through restored power and commerce.
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2017 12:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|556199
|VIRIN:
|171003-O-PM503-900
|Filename:
|DOD_104929490
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Beginning the Road to Recovery - Aguadilla, by Paul McKellips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT