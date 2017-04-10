Construction crews begin building prototype models of the proposed wall along the Southwest border between the United States and Mexico. The construction site is located near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego, CA.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2017 11:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|556174
|VIRIN:
|171005-A-CC123-001-CC
|Filename:
|DOD_104929270
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|36
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Wall Prototype Construction, by Charles Csavossy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT