    Wall Prototype Construction

    CA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2017

    Video by Charles Csavossy 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division

    Construction crews begin building prototype models of the proposed wall along the Southwest border between the United States and Mexico. The construction site is located near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego, CA.

    Date Taken: 10.04.2017
    Date Posted: 10.05.2017 11:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 556174
    VIRIN: 171005-A-CC123-001-CC
    Filename: DOD_104929270
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 36
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wall Prototype Construction, by Charles Csavossy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection
    Border Patrol
    Mexican border
    sdwpc
    border wall

