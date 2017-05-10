Military leaders assess debris clearing efforts from San Juan to Ponce, Puerto Rico, Oct. 4, 2017, from a MH-60 Seahawk helicopter assigned to the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). The Department of Defense assists civil authorities in Puerto Rico to support disaster relief efforts after Hurricane Maria.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2017 11:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|556151
|VIRIN:
|171004-A-TN552-0201
|Filename:
|DOD_104929175
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|PONCE, PR
|Web Views:
|53
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Rotary wing aerial view San Juan to Ponce, by SSG Elvis Umanzor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT