(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Rotary wing aerial view San Juan to Ponce

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PONCE, PUERTO RICO

    10.05.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Elvis Umanzor 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment

    Military leaders assess debris clearing efforts from San Juan to Ponce, Puerto Rico, Oct. 4, 2017, from a MH-60 Seahawk helicopter assigned to the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). The Department of Defense assists civil authorities in Puerto Rico to support disaster relief efforts after Hurricane Maria.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2017
    Date Posted: 10.05.2017 11:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 556151
    VIRIN: 171004-A-TN552-0201
    Filename: DOD_104929175
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: PONCE, PR 
    Web Views: 53
    Downloads: 7
    High-Res. Downloads: 7
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rotary wing aerial view San Juan to Ponce, by SSG Elvis Umanzor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    engineers
    DoD
    Puerto Rico
    clearing
    FEMA
    Caribbean
    debris
    San Juan
    Ponce
    Disaster Relief
    Army Reserve
    49th PAD
    1st Mission Support Group
    Hurricane Maria
    VIPR
    Federal Support to Puerto Rico

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT