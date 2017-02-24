Comfort Food

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NORFOLK, (Feb. 24, 2017) The Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) conducts the 2017 Comfort Exercise (COMFEX). The exercise is a quarterly training battery designed to keep the medical personnel, support staff and civil service mariners who serve aboard the ship proficient in their duties. Comfort provides an afloat, mobile, acute surgical medical facility when called upon to the U.S. military, and hospital services to support U.S. disaster relief and humanitarian operations worldwide. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stephen Hickok, Army Sgt. Dennis DePrisco, Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Lange/RELEASED)