U.S. Marines train Ugandan Soldiers in water purification

.S. Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa logistics combat element are training Uganda People’s Defence Force soldiers in water purification techniques during an eight-week training mission at Camp Jinja, Uganda, from August to October 2017. SPMAGTF-CR-AF LCE is deployed to conduct limited crisis-response and theater-security operations in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Rebekka S. Heite/Released)