#WeAreNATO – the Portuguese sailor (International)
OEIRAS, PORTUGAL
10.05.2017
Courtesy Video
Ana Martins is in the Portuguese Navy and is passionate about the sea. She believes that the military are here to promote the well-being of people and ensure peace for everybody.
