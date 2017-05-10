(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    #WeAreNATO – the Portuguese sailor (International)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OEIRAS, PORTUGAL

    10.05.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel   

    Ana Martins is in the Portuguese Navy and is passionate about the sea. She believes that the military are here to promote the well-being of people and ensure peace for everybody.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2017
    Date Posted: 10.05.2017 08:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 556100
    Filename: DOD_104928860
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: OEIRAS, PT 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NATO
    Portugal
    Sailor
    Ana
    Natochannel

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT