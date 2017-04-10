(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Road Clearance Corozal, Puertro Rico

    PUERTO RICO

    10.04.2017

    Video by Sgt. Josue Rivera 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    The 1010th En. Co. of the 130th En. Bn. clear a road in the Pancho Febus sector in the municipality of Corozal, Puerto Rico. Due to the effects of Hurricane Maria a landslide covered a road, leaving around 15 families stranded since the passing of the hurricane.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2017
    Date Posted: 10.05.2017 08:51
    TAGS

    hurricane
    aid
    engineers
    road
    puerto rico
    clearing
    maria
    prng
    relief
    mission
    army
    national guard
    HurricaneMaria

