Road Clearance Corozal, Puertro Rico

The 1010th En. Co. of the 130th En. Bn. clear a road in the Pancho Febus sector in the municipality of Corozal, Puerto Rico. Due to the effects of Hurricane Maria a landslide covered a road, leaving around 15 families stranded since the passing of the hurricane.