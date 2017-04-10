Road Clearance Corozal, Puertro Rico

The 1010th En. Co. of the 130th En. Bn. clear a road in the Pancho Febus sector in the municipality of Corozal, Puerto Rico. Due to the effects of Hurricane Maria a landslide covered a road, leaving around 15 families stranded since the passing of the hurricane.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2017 08:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|556099
|VIRIN:
|171004-A-PT414-651
|Filename:
|DOD_104928847
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
