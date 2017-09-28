(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Kunsan Job Swap

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.28.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Rosales 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Wolf Pack Airmen found out how their wingmen from a different career field contribute to the 8th Fighter Wing mission.

    Font Info:
    TSgt Josh Rosales - Reporting
    SSgt Eugene Travis - Crew Chief
    A1C Anthony Martinez - Defender
    A1C Jose DeLa Cerna - Crew Chief

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2017
    Date Posted: 10.05.2017 04:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 556088
    VIRIN: 171005-F-CM098-001
    Filename: DOD_104928623
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kunsan Job Swap, by TSgt Joshua Rosales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    ROK
    Republic of Korea
    USFK
    7th Air Force
    United States Forces Korea
    U.S. Pacific Air Forces

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT