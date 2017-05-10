(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Dyess C-130 Crew Leaves Afghanistan

    BAGRAM AIR FIELD, AFGHANISTAN

    10.05.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Joshua Crawley 

    455th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A highlight of the 774th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron and their accomplishments from May to September 2017

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2017
    Date Posted: 10.05.2017 02:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 556074
    VIRIN: 171005-F-TU341-035
    Filename: DOD_104928543
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: BAGRAM AIR FIELD, AF 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dyess C-130 Crew Leaves Afghanistan, by SrA Joshua Crawley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Aerial
    Department of Defense
    Bagram Airfield
    U.S. Central Command
    Transport
    CENTCOM
    DOD
    Crew Chief
    455th Air Expeditionary Wing
    Pilot
    Bagram
    Loadmaster
    455th AEW
    Drop
    Dyess
    AFCENT
    U.S. Air Forces Central
    Afghanistan
    United States Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    C-130
    Cargo
    455 Air Expeditionary Wing
    AFB
    455 AEW
    Freedom's Sentinel
    Resolute Support

