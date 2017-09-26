U.S. Army Daegu hosted the Second Chance play at the Camp Henry Theater on September 26, 2017. The play fosters a culture promoting a "Be There" approach to Suicide Prevention and awareness throughout the community.
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2017 01:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|556068
|VIRIN:
|170926-A-KM161-459
|Filename:
|DOD_104928471
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DAEGU, 27, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Second Chance, by SFC Victor Aguirre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
