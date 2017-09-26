(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Second Chance

    DAEGU, 27, SOUTH KOREA

    09.26.2017

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Victor Aguirre 

    AFN Daegu

    U.S. Army Daegu hosted the Second Chance play at the Camp Henry Theater on September 26, 2017. The play fosters a culture promoting a "Be There" approach to Suicide Prevention and awareness throughout the community.

    SUICIDE PREVENTION
    AFN
    DAEGU
    SUICIDE
    CARE
    ACE
    SEPTEMBER
    PLAY
    ESCORT
    ASK
    CAMP HENRY
    SUICIDE PREVENTION MONTH
    ASAP
    AREA IV
    SECOND CHANCE
    AFN DAEGU
    BE THERE
    CAMP HENRY THEATER
    VISUAL TRAINING

