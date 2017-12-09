A Radio spot advertising AFN 360 for the personnel on Diego Garcia.
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2017 00:23
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|556058
|VIRIN:
|170912-N-EY021-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104927681
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|IO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFN 360 Allows Service Members Listen to Music Anywhere, by SN Tyler Diffie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT