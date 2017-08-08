A TV news package for the dedication of a memorial mural in the military working dog kennel on Diego Garcia.
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2017 23:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|556049
|VIRIN:
|170817-N-CN315-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104927654
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|IO
This work, Diego Garcia Military Working Dog Kennel Dedication, by PO3 Jimryan Ong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
