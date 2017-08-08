(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Diego Garcia Military Working Dog Kennel Dedication

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    08.08.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jimryan Ong 

    American Forces Network Diego Garcia

    A TV news package for the dedication of a memorial mural in the military working dog kennel on Diego Garcia.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2017
    Date Posted: 10.04.2017 23:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 556049
    VIRIN: 170817-N-CN315-001
    Filename: DOD_104927654
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: IO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Diego Garcia Military Working Dog Kennel Dedication, by PO3 Jimryan Ong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Memorial
    Diego Garcia
    Military Working Dog
    K9
    Kennel

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT