HMCS Winnipeg arrives in San Francisco for Fleet Week

SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 4, 2017) Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Winnipeg (FFH 338) arrives in San Francisco for Fleet Week. Fleet Week offers the public an opportunity to meet Sailors, Marines, and members of the Coast Guard, and gain a better understanding of how sea services support the national defense of the United States and freedom of the seas. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chelsea Troy Milburn)
|10.04.2017
|10.04.2017 23:37
|B-Roll
|556045
|171004-N-SF984-001
|DOD_104927650
|00:01:02
|Location:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
|1
|0
|0
|0
