    Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 251 aircrew gas training

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.29.2017

    Video by Cpl. Sara Abrego 

    American Forces Network Iwakuni, Japan

    VMFA-251 familiarize pilots with the Joint Protective Aircrew Ensemble and respirator.

    Date Taken: 09.29.2017
    This work, Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 251 aircrew gas training, by Cpl Sara Abrego, identified by DVIDS

    mcas iwakuni
    f/a-18c
    hornets
    cbrn
    marines
    aviation
    mcas beaufort
    thunderbolts
    vmfa 251
    udp

