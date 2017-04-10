video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Any Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton (MCB CAMPEN) resident suggestion, concern, or complaint is important. The MCB CAMPEN, Family Housing Resolution Process, is a three-step process for resolving housing issues. The process provides resources and contact information to promptly and

attentively respond to residents unsatisfied with any service. (U.S. Marine Corps Motion Infographic by LCpl Rachel Conrad)