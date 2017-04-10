Pavia Hospital Arecibo patients are moved to tents for hospice care and Senior Citizens of Egida de Miraflores spend quality time together, San Juan, Puerto Rico Oct. 4, 2017. Over 12,600 federal personnel are deployed to the National Response Coordination Center in support of Hurricane Maria recovery efforts. (US Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Franklin Harris)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2017 20:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|556028
|VIRIN:
|171004-F-FF859-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_104927249
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|SAN JUAN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Hurricane Maria, by A1C Franklin Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT