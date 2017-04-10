(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Hurricane Maria

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN JUAN, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Franklin Harris 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron

    Pavia Hospital Arecibo patients are moved to tents for hospice care and Senior Citizens of Egida de Miraflores spend quality time together, San Juan, Puerto Rico Oct. 4, 2017. Over 12,600 federal personnel are deployed to the National Response Coordination Center in support of Hurricane Maria recovery efforts. (US Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Franklin Harris)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2017
    Date Posted: 10.04.2017 20:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 556028
    VIRIN: 171004-F-FF859-5001
    Filename: DOD_104927249
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: SAN JUAN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Maria, by A1C Franklin Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Maria
    1CTCS
    ComCam
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    VIPR
    Hurricane Mariaa
    Virgin Islands Puerto Rico

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT