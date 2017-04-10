(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    FEMA Relief Assistance to Canovanas

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CANOVANAS, PUERTO RICO

    10.04.2017

    Video by Pvt. Deomontez Duncan 

    24th Press Camp Headquarters

    Lornna Soto, Mayor of Canovanas, speaks to the residents of the municipality during the FEMA relief assistance mission to Canovanas, Puerto Rico, Oct. 4, 2017. As access to ports, airfields and roads continue to open, more resources will flow into areas hit hard by Hurricane Maria.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2017
    Date Posted: 10.04.2017 20:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 556027
    VIRIN: 171004-A-PL947-436
    Filename: DOD_104927197
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: CANOVANAS, PR 
    Hometown: CANOVANAS, PR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FEMA Relief Assistance to Canovanas, by PV2 Deomontez Duncan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    DOD
    Puerto Rico
    Humanitarian Relief
    FEMA
    Disaster Relief
    Hurricane Maria
    VIPR
    Federal support to Puerto Rico

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT