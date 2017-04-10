Lornna Soto, Mayor of Canovanas, speaks to the residents of the municipality during the FEMA relief assistance mission to Canovanas, Puerto Rico, Oct. 4, 2017. As access to ports, airfields and roads continue to open, more resources will flow into areas hit hard by Hurricane Maria.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2017 20:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|556027
|VIRIN:
|171004-A-PL947-436
|Filename:
|DOD_104927197
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|CANOVANAS, PR
|Hometown:
|CANOVANAS, PR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, FEMA Relief Assistance to Canovanas, by PV2 Deomontez Duncan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT