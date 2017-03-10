(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Major General J.T. Thomson Change of Command Ceremony

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2017

    Video by Sgt. christopher case 

    Headquarters, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    Major General J.T. Thomson relinquishes command of First Cavalry Division to Major General Pail T. Calvert

    Date Taken: 10.03.2017
    Date Posted: 10.04.2017 19:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 556014
    VIRIN: 171003-A-UK992-001
    PIN: 171003
    Filename: DOD_104927106
    Length: 00:22:15
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Major General J.T. Thomson Change of Command Ceremony, by SGT christopher case, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1st Cavalry Division
    change of command ceremony
    CoC
    1CD
    change of command
    J.T. Thomson
    Pail T. Calvert

