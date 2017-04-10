The aftermath of Hurricane Maria placed the Postal service out of commission for three days. Public Information Officer Mr. Martin Cabeller and his team are working hard to deliver mail to all of Puerto Rico.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2017 18:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|556005
|VIRIN:
|171004-A-YG558-264
|Filename:
|DOD_104926851
|Length:
|00:04:55
|Location:
|SAN JUAN, PR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USPS Facilitate mail for Puerto Rico, by SGT Alon Humphrey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
