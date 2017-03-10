(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SFFW Urban Search and Rescue

    UNITED STATES

    10.03.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jason Graham 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet

    The San Francisco Urban Search and Rescue Team teaches Sailors from ACB 1 and Marines from CLB 11 how to clear debris and rescue trapped personnel during an urban search and rescue event during Fleet Week San Francisco.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2017
    Date Posted: 10.04.2017
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 556003
    VIRIN: 171003-N-FB203-001
    Filename: DOD_104926804
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SFFW Urban Search and Rescue, by PO1 Jason Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ACB 1
    Urban Search and Rescue
    CLB 11
    FleetWeekSF
    SFFW

