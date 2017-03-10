The San Francisco Urban Search and Rescue Team teaches Sailors from ACB 1 and Marines from CLB 11 how to clear debris and rescue trapped personnel during an urban search and rescue event during Fleet Week San Francisco.
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2017 17:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|556003
|VIRIN:
|171003-N-FB203-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104926804
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SFFW Urban Search and Rescue, by PO1 Jason Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT