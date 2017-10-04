(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute Special, October 4, 2017

    UNITED STATES

    10.04.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Savannah Mosby and Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    Lance Cpl. Savannah Mosby tells us about 2nd Lt. Mariah Klenke, the first female to graduate from the Assault Amphibian Officer Course and becoming the first female Assault Amphibian Officer.

    Date Taken: 10.04.2017
    Date Posted: 10.04.2017 17:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 556002
    VIRIN: 171004-M-GN463-127
    Filename: DOD_104926800
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US
    Hometown: ST. ROSE, IL, US
    This work, Marine Minute Special, October 4, 2017, by LCpl Savannah Mosby and LCpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

