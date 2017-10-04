Lance Cpl. Savannah Mosby tells us about 2nd Lt. Mariah Klenke, the first female to graduate from the Assault Amphibian Officer Course and becoming the first female Assault Amphibian Officer.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2017 17:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|556002
|VIRIN:
|171004-M-GN463-127
|Filename:
|DOD_104926800
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|ST. ROSE, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marine Minute Special, October 4, 2017, by LCpl Savannah Mosby and LCpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT