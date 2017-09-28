Soldiers test their knowledge and skill to try and earn one of the hardest special skill badges, the Expert Field Medical Badge. More than 200 service members tried, but only a few were able to pin it on.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2017 16:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|555996
|VIRIN:
|170928-A-QE526-543
|Filename:
|DOD_104926719
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|JBLM, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2017 Expert Field Medical Badge (with lower 3rd), by SGT Simon McTizic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
