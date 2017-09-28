2017 Expert Field Medical Badge (with lower 3rd)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Soldiers test their knowledge and skill to try and earn one of the hardest special skill badges, the Expert Field Medical Badge. More than 200 service members tried, but only a few were able to pin it on.