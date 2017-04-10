(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    JBSA Proud Week (Fall 2017)

    JBSA-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2017

    Video by Sean Schroeder 

    502nd Air Base Wing/Public Affairs

    "Proud Week" is October 16th to October 20th. It's an opportunity for Joint Base San Antonio to come together and focus on enhancing the appearance of its facilities, conduct environmental maintenance, and promote a clean work environment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2017
    Date Posted: 10.04.2017 16:58
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 555993
    VIRIN: 171004-F-SL509-588
    Filename: DOD_104926674
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: JBSA-RANDOLPH, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBSA Proud Week (Fall 2017), by Sean Schroeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBSA

