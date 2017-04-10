JBSA Proud Week (Fall 2017)

"Proud Week" is October 16th to October 20th. It's an opportunity for Joint Base San Antonio to come together and focus on enhancing the appearance of its facilities, conduct environmental maintenance, and promote a clean work environment.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2017 16:58
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|555993
|VIRIN:
|171004-F-SL509-588
|Filename:
|DOD_104926674
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|JBSA-RANDOLPH, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
