    Tyndall AFB Airfield Pavement Evaluation Team B-roll

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2017

    Video by James Truitt 

    Air Force Civil Engineer Center/Public Affairs

    TRT: 05;29

    00;00;00 - 00;14;00 
    Long establishing shot 
    Zoom into CE Airmen on airfield 

    00;14;00 -  00;21;00
    Full shot of Airmen on airfield 

    00;21;00 - 00;39;00 
    Various shots/Various angles
    Cement truck backs up

    00;39;00 - 05;29;00
    Various shots/Various angles
    CE Airmen repair the airfield as the truck dumps cement

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2017
    Date Posted: 10.04.2017 16:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 555976
    VIRIN: 170501-F-VX895-003
    Filename: DOD_104926531
    Length: 00:05:28
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tyndall AFB Airfield Pavement Evaluation Team B-roll, by James Truitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tyndall AFB
    cement
    Civil Engineer
    Air Force
    CE
    Air Force Civil Engineer Center
    AFCEC
    Rapid Airfield Damage Repair
    RADR

