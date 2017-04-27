(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Hurlburt Field CE Plumbers B-Roll

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2017

    Video by James Truitt 

    Air Force Civil Engineer Center/Public Affairs

    TRT: 03;16

    00;00;00 - 01;51;00
    Various shots/Various angles
    CE Airman replacing a wax seal for a toilet

    01;51;00 - 03;16;00
    Various shots/Various angles
    CE Airmen snake a sink

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2017
    Date Posted: 10.04.2017 16:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 555963
    VIRIN: 170427-F-VX895-002
    Filename: DOD_104926476
    Length: 00:03:16
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurlburt Field CE Plumbers B-Roll, by James Truitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hurlburt Field
    Civil Engineer
    plumber
    plumbing
    Air Force
    CE
    toilet
    Air Force Civil Engineer Center
    AFCEC
    snaking

