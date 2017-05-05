(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Hurlburt Field CE Welding B-Roll

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2017

    Video by James Truitt 

    Air Force Civil Engineer Center/Public Affairs

    TRT: 03;02

    00;00;00 - 01;11;00 
    Various shots/Various angles
    CE Airman uses a band saw to cut and shape medal

    01;11;00 - 03;44;00
    Various shots/Various angles
    CE Airman welds the shape medal together

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2017
    Date Posted: 10.04.2017 16:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 555961
    VIRIN: 170505-F-VX895-001
    Filename: DOD_104926471
    Length: 00:03:01
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurlburt Field CE Welding B-Roll, by James Truitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hurlburt Field
    Welding
    Civil Engineer
    Air Force
    CE
    Band Saw
    Air Force Civil Engineer Center
    AFCEC

