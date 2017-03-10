Marines with 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment conducted Military Operations on Urbanized Terrain utilizing simulation rounds to create a more realistic combat environment at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Oct. 2-4, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Holly Pernell)
|10.03.2017
|10.04.2017 15:47
|Package
|555956
|171003-M-EL063-777
|DOD_104926460
|00:01:13
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|2
|0
|0
|0
This work, 2/8 conducts MOUT training, by LCpl Holly Pernell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
