    2/8 conducts MOUT training

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Holly Pernell 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Marines with 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment conducted Military Operations on Urbanized Terrain utilizing simulation rounds to create a more realistic combat environment at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Oct. 2-4, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Holly Pernell)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2017
    Date Posted: 10.04.2017 15:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 555956
    VIRIN: 171003-M-EL063-777
    Filename: DOD_104926460
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2/8 conducts MOUT training, by LCpl Holly Pernell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MOUT
    Military Operations in Urban Terrain
    simunition
    simulation rounds
    2nd Battalion 8th Marine Regiment
    sim rounds

